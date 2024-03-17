Citi Trends (CTRN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 19th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Citi Trends Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of CTRN stock opened at $30.41 on Friday. Citi Trends has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $32.90. The company has a market capitalization of $259.82 million, a P/E ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.66.
Insider Activity at Citi Trends
In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 70,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.51 per share, with a total value of $2,160,230.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,400,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,718,454.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 117,438 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,477 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
About Citi Trends
Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.
