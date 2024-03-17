Citi Trends (CTRN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 19th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Citi Trends Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of CTRN stock opened at $30.41 on Friday. Citi Trends has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $32.90. The company has a market capitalization of $259.82 million, a P/E ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.66.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Insider Activity at Citi Trends

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 70,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.51 per share, with a total value of $2,160,230.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,400,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,718,454.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 117,438 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,477 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citi Trends

About Citi Trends

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 25.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 55,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.