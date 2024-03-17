Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,869 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of ImmunoGen worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in ImmunoGen by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 193,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $31.23 on Friday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $31.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 187,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $5,562,449.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,426 shares in the company, valued at $101,546.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 187,667 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $5,562,449.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,426 shares in the company, valued at $101,546.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Renee Lentini sold 6,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $194,737.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,362.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

IMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.26 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

