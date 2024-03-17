Citigroup Inc. Has $4.30 Million Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 37,527 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Voya Financial worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Voya Financial by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Stock Performance

NYSE VOYA opened at $70.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.79 and a 52-week high of $77.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.75.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.66 million. On average, research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Voya Financial

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.