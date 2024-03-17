Citigroup Inc. Sells 12,443 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,443 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 2.2% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 5.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 10.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on CDAY shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $66.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.62 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,203.00, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.71.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

