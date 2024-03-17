Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the February 14th total of 28,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Civeo Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of CVEO stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $377.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.85. Civeo has a 1-year low of $17.87 and a 1-year high of $25.76.

Civeo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Civeo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Civeo Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Civeo in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Civeo by 466.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Civeo in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Civeo in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Civeo by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

