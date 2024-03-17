Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the February 14th total of 28,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Civeo Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of CVEO stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $377.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.85. Civeo has a 1-year low of $17.87 and a 1-year high of $25.76.
Civeo Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Civeo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.02%.
Civeo Company Profile
Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.
