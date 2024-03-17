Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ:JVA opened at $1.27 on Friday. Coffee has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 million, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.98.

Get Coffee alerts:

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Coffee had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $18.76 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Coffee

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coffee during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coffee in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coffee by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coffee by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 183,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 15,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Coffee by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.