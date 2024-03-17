Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Coffee Stock Up 5.0 %
NASDAQ:JVA opened at $1.27 on Friday. Coffee has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 million, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.98.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Coffee had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $18.76 million during the quarter.
Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.
