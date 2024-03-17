Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the February 14th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Cogna Educação Stock Down 12.0 %

COGNY stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53. Cogna Educação has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $0.72.

Cogna Educação Company Profile

Cogna Educação SA operates as a private educational organization in Brazil and internationally. It offers in-class and distance-learning higher education, and undergraduate and graduate courses; editing, marketing, and distribution of teaching books; and educational materials and workbooks. The company also provides basic education, pre-university preparatory courses, and language courses; educational solutions for technical and higher education; and complementary activities, such as education technology development for services to complement management and training.

