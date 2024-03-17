Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHRS. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS opened at $2.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $247.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.54. Coherus BioSciences has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $8.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 3,105.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,375,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,444 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 298.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,283,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after buying an additional 1,710,463 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,787,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 35.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,164,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,032 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the second quarter worth about $4,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

