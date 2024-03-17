Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III Sells 16,380 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.32, for a total value of $3,707,121.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,103.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 8,735 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $1,624,710.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 82,130 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $9,833,424.90.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total value of $12,872,282.52.

On Thursday, January 25th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 81,530 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.29, for a total value of $9,888,773.70.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.90, for a total transaction of $12,904,568.40.

On Friday, January 12th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $13,133,504.64.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 101,936 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total value of $17,712,399.36.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $15,493,308.96.

On Monday, December 11th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.07, for a total value of $13,606,052.52.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Coinbase Global stock opened at $242.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 897.63 and a beta of 3.36. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $271.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. The business had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regis Acquisition Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,668 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $359,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,281,280 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,483,800,000 after purchasing an additional 408,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on COIN. Raymond James upgraded Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.19.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

