Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.48

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.48 and last traded at $38.48, with a volume of 123791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COLL shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.25. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 107.39% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $149.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.66 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 14,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $435,915.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,258,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 23,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $760,516.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,322 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,474.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 14,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $435,915.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,258,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,433 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,798 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

