Comerica Bank Acquires 112,295 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 1,601.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,309 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,295 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.13% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $6,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 25.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 17.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of PB stock opened at $60.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.69 and a 200 day moving average of $60.22. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $68.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 26.24%. The company had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.79.

Read Our Latest Report on Prosperity Bancshares

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.