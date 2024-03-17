Comerica Bank Acquires New Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 358,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,783,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PG&E by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,625,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,132,791,000 after buying an additional 4,877,501 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in PG&E by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,029,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,839,363,000 after buying an additional 4,044,631 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PG&E by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,171,873,000 after buying an additional 15,210,198 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in PG&E by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,021,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,745,513,000 after buying an additional 9,456,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PG&E by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,897,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,622,549,000 after buying an additional 31,395,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:PCG opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average of $16.87. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.32.

PG&E Announces Dividend

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. PG&E had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on PCG shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.72.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

