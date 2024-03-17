Comerica Bank Acquires New Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,007,000. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of Murphy USA as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 136.1% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 34.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter worth $75,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.55, for a total value of $275,925.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,722.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 7,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.42, for a total value of $2,837,410.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,700.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.55, for a total transaction of $275,925.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,722.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,440 shares of company stock worth $4,244,582 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $421.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.40. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $237.59 and a 12-month high of $426.01.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $1.21. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.59%.

MUSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.60.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

