Comerica Bank Buys 88,035 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 634.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,035 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in State Street were worth $6,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in State Street by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of State Street by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after buying an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter worth $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in State Street by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Trading Up 0.9 %

STT stock opened at $72.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.72 and its 200 day moving average is $71.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $81.37. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on State Street

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $313,559.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,873.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,597 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.