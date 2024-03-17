Comerica Bank Invests $5.85 Million in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,849,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI downgraded American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $117.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.63. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $114.25 and a one year high of $153.43.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

