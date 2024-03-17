Comerica Bank Makes New $6.31 Million Investment in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Comerica Bank bought a new position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 90,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,312,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Hologic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Hologic by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hologic by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,098,000 after purchasing an additional 106,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,846 shares of company stock worth $2,473,443. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.89.

HOLX stock opened at $75.91 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.78.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

