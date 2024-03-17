Comerica Bank Raises Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 80.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $6,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,372 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,801,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $214,363,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 90.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,304,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,883,000 after acquiring an additional 619,352 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 151.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,128,000 after acquiring an additional 538,493 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of MOH opened at $404.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.47. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.42 and a twelve month high of $410.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $383.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.81.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at $14,121,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at $14,121,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,220.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOH has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $437.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.