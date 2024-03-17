Comerica Bank Sells 185,803 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,795 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 185,803 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.14% of SM Energy worth $6,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,897,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 169,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after buying an additional 80,653 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,492,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on SM Energy from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna increased their target price on SM Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.86.

SM Energy Stock Performance

SM stock opened at $46.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 4.20. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $47.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.23.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 34.45%. The firm had revenue of $608.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.48%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

