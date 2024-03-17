Comerica Bank Takes $6.98 Million Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 52,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,980,000. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Lear at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Lear by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lear by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.89.

Lear Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:LEA opened at $140.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.57. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $117.79 and a 1 year high of $157.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In other news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total value of $387,227.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,019.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total value of $387,227.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,019.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $402,669.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,205,121. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

