Comerica Bank Takes Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 130,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,439,000. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of Unum Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNM. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Unum Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Unum Group by 1,076.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Unum Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

Unum Group Trading Up 0.9 %

UNM opened at $52.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.86. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $52.17.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,457,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,922,409.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,018,100. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

