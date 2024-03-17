Comparing EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) and Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) and Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.1% of EPR Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Impac Mortgage shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of EPR Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Impac Mortgage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

EPR Properties has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Impac Mortgage has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EPR Properties 1 6 3 0 2.20 Impac Mortgage 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for EPR Properties and Impac Mortgage, as provided by MarketBeat.

EPR Properties currently has a consensus price target of $48.55, suggesting a potential upside of 17.41%. Given EPR Properties’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe EPR Properties is more favorable than Impac Mortgage.

Profitability

This table compares EPR Properties and Impac Mortgage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPR Properties 24.52% 6.96% 3.03% Impac Mortgage N/A -1,309.14% -37.12%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EPR Properties and Impac Mortgage’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EPR Properties $659.72 million 4.74 $173.05 million $1.97 20.99 Impac Mortgage $8.60 million 0.13 -$39.43 million ($1.71) -0.02

EPR Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Impac Mortgage. Impac Mortgage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EPR Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

EPR Properties beats Impac Mortgage on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have total assets of approximately $5.7 billion (after accumulated depreciation of approximately $1.4 billion) across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities. The Real Estate Services segment performs servicing and provides loss mitigation services for securitized long-term mortgage portfolio. The Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio segment is composed of residual interests in securitization trusts. The company was founded by Joseph R. Tomkinson in August 1995 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

