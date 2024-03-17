Comparing Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) & Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) and Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Insmed and Leap Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Insmed alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed -245.59% N/A -53.34% Leap Therapeutics N/A -133.27% -91.12%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Insmed and Leap Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed $305.21 million 12.51 -$749.57 million ($5.34) -4.82 Leap Therapeutics $1.50 million 37.67 -$54.60 million ($5.72) -0.39

Risk and Volatility

Leap Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Insmed. Insmed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leap Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insmed has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leap Therapeutics has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.1% of Leap Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Insmed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Leap Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Insmed and Leap Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed 0 0 10 0 3.00 Leap Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Insmed currently has a consensus price target of $45.10, suggesting a potential upside of 75.35%. Leap Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $14.13, suggesting a potential upside of 539.14%. Given Leap Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Leap Therapeutics is more favorable than Insmed.

Summary

Leap Therapeutics beats Insmed on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Insmed

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options. MAC lung disease is a rare and often chronic infection that can cause irreversible lung damage and can be fatal. Insmed’s earlier-stage clinical pipeline includes INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1 with therapeutic potential in non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis and other inflammatory diseases, and INS1009, an inhaled formulation of a treprostinil prodrug that may offer a differentiated product profile for rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension.

About Leap Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase I clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has an option and license agreement with BeiGene, Ltd. to develop and commercialize DKN-01 in Asia (excluding Japan), Australia, and New Zealand. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.