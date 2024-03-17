Comparing QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) & AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE)

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) and AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.8% of QuinStreet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of AirNet Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of QuinStreet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of AirNet Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares QuinStreet and AirNet Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuinStreet -14.28% -32.98% -22.56% AirNet Technology N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

QuinStreet has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AirNet Technology has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for QuinStreet and AirNet Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuinStreet 0 1 3 0 2.75 AirNet Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

QuinStreet currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.89%. Given QuinStreet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe QuinStreet is more favorable than AirNet Technology.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QuinStreet and AirNet Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuinStreet $549.59 million 1.64 -$68.87 million ($1.44) -11.44 AirNet Technology $2.87 million 2.04 -$13.34 million N/A N/A

AirNet Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than QuinStreet.

Summary

AirNet Technology beats QuinStreet on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc., an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers. It serves financial and home services industries. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

About AirNet Technology

AirNet Technology Inc. operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Air Travel Media Network. The company provides in-flight solutions to connectivity, entertainment, and digital multimedia; in-flight entertainment and advertising contents, including sports, comedies, local attractions, reality shows, commentaries, and documentaries; and internet connections through a network of satellites and land-based beacons. It also offers advertising time slots in the form of digital TV screens on airplanes; and media contents display in air travel. In addition, the company operates CIBN-AirNet channel to broadcast network TV programs to air travelers. Further, it engages in cryptocurrency mining business. The company was formerly known as AirMedia Group Inc. AirNet Technology Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

