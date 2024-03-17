Comparing United Parks & Resorts (PRKS) & Its Rivals

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare United Parks & Resorts to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares United Parks & Resorts and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Parks & Resorts 13.56% -72.46% 9.31% United Parks & Resorts Competitors -121.36% -53.04% -22.06%

Volatility and Risk

United Parks & Resorts has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Parks & Resorts’ competitors have a beta of 1.21, indicating that their average share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Parks & Resorts 0 1 1 0 2.50 United Parks & Resorts Competitors 208 924 2075 60 2.61

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for United Parks & Resorts and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

United Parks & Resorts presently has a consensus target price of $62.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.74%. As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 26.16%. Given United Parks & Resorts’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe United Parks & Resorts has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of United Parks & Resorts shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Parks & Resorts and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio United Parks & Resorts $1.73 billion $234.20 million 14.14 United Parks & Resorts Competitors $4.59 billion $124.04 million 22.86

United Parks & Resorts’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than United Parks & Resorts. United Parks & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

United Parks & Resorts competitors beat United Parks & Resorts on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia. The company also operates water park attractions in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California; Chula Vista, California; Tampa, Florida; and Williamsburg, Virginia. In addition, the company operates a reservations-only theme park in Orlando, Florida and a park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania; and theme park in Chula Vista, California. It operates a portfolio of theme parks under the SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Water Country USA, Adventure Island, and Sesame Place brand name. The company was formerly known as SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. and changed its name to United Parks & Resorts Inc. in February 2024. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

