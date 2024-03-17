Compass (NYSE:COMP) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) traded down 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.07 and last traded at $3.27. 4,527,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 4,411,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Compass from $2.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.70 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Compass in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Compass in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.78.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.93.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 70.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Compass news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $36,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,470,273 shares in the company, valued at $338,441,199.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

