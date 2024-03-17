COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMSP) Shares Up 12.5%

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSP – Get Free Report) shares were up 12.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 132 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.
COMSovereign Trading Down 11.1 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1.06.
COMSovereign Company Profile
COMSovereign Holding Corp. provides various solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company offers packet microwave solutions that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations; harmony enhanced MC; fastback intelligent backhaul radio (IBR); and in-band full-duplex technology.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than COMSovereign
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for COMSovereign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMSovereign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.