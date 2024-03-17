Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Comtech Telecommunications Stock Performance

Shares of CMTL stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.82. Comtech Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMTL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Comtech Telecommunications in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.25 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMTL. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 908,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 555,714 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 872,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,595,000 after acquiring an additional 377,283 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,885,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,861,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,632,000 after buying an additional 189,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.

