Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Comtech Telecommunications Stock Performance

Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $130.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.51. Comtech Telecommunications has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $13.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average of $8.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comtech Telecommunications

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 17.1% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 9.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Comtech Telecommunications in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.25 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.

