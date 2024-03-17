Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Short Interest Update

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the February 14th total of 2,110,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 784,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Communications

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,300,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 153,318 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,980,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,773,000 after buying an additional 87,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consolidated Communications in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Consolidated Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CNSL stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. Consolidated Communications has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $499.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

