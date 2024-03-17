Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Holdings Boosted by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 56.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 14,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $267.64 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.15 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.81.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 42.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.24.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

