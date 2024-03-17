Contrasting Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) and Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY)

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Free Report) and Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and Shimano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions N/A N/A N/A Shimano 13.15% 10.09% 9.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and Shimano, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions 1 2 0 0 1.67 Shimano 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.7% of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Shimano shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shimano has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and Shimano’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions $30.67 billion 0.88 $2.15 billion N/A N/A Shimano $3.38 billion 3.96 $436.07 million $0.50 29.74

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has higher revenue and earnings than Shimano.

Dividends

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Shimano pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Shimano pays out 12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions beats Shimano on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses. The company was founded by Aristide Barbier and Édouard Daubrée on July 15, 1863 and is headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France.

About Shimano

Shimano Inc. develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. Shimano Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

