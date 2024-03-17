Contrasting ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) & Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD)

ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX – Get Free Report) and Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.8% of Applied Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of ITEX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of Applied Digital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ITEX and Applied Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITEX 0 0 0 0 N/A Applied Digital 0 0 2 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Applied Digital has a consensus price target of $14.70, indicating a potential upside of 226.67%. Given Applied Digital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than ITEX.

ITEX has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Digital has a beta of 4.14, indicating that its share price is 314% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ITEX and Applied Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITEX N/A N/A N/A Applied Digital -80.60% -61.59% -22.75%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ITEX and Applied Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITEX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Applied Digital $114.66 million 4.79 -$44.65 million ($0.35) -12.86

ITEX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Applied Digital.

Summary

Applied Digital beats ITEX on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ITEX

ITEX Corporation operates a marketplace in which products and services are exchanged by marketplace members without exchanging cash in the United States. The company's marketplace provides a forum for members to purchase from and sell their products and services to other members using ITEX dollars instead of United States dollars. It also administers the marketplace, as well as provides record-keeping and payment transaction processing services. In addition, the company services its member businesses through its independent licensed brokers and franchise network. ITEX Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

