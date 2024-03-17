Contrasting Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) & Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) and Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Marvell Technology and Allegro MicroSystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marvell Technology -16.95% 4.92% 3.45% Allegro MicroSystems 21.14% 23.84% 19.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Marvell Technology and Allegro MicroSystems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marvell Technology 0 1 19 0 2.95 Allegro MicroSystems 0 1 3 0 2.75

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Marvell Technology presently has a consensus price target of $75.08, indicating a potential upside of 12.28%. Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus price target of $45.71, indicating a potential upside of 66.23%. Given Allegro MicroSystems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Allegro MicroSystems is more favorable than Marvell Technology.

83.3% of Marvell Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Marvell Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Marvell Technology has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allegro MicroSystems has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marvell Technology and Allegro MicroSystems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marvell Technology $5.51 billion 10.50 -$933.40 million ($1.08) -61.92 Allegro MicroSystems $973.65 million 5.45 $187.36 million $1.14 24.12

Allegro MicroSystems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marvell Technology. Marvell Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegro MicroSystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Allegro MicroSystems beats Marvell Technology on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; and custom application specific integrated circuits. The company also provides electro-optical products, including pulse amplitude modulations, coherent digital signal processors, laser drivers, trans-impedance amplifiers, silicon photonics, and data center interconnect solutions; fibre channel products comprising host bus adapters and controllers; storage controllers for hard disk drives and solid-state-drives; and host system interfaces, including serial attached SCSI, serial advanced technology attachment, peripheral component interconnect express, non-volatile memory express (NVMe), and NVMe over fabrics. It has operations in the United States, Argentina, China, India, Israel, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Marvell Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Allegro MicroSystems

(Get Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, third party distributors, independent sales representatives, and consignment. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

