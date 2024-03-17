Contrasting Meta Data (NYSE:AIU) & Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU)

Meta Data (NYSE:AIU – Get Free Report) and Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Meta Data has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaotu Techedu has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Meta Data and Gaotu Techedu’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meta Data $32.43 million 1.82 $694.49 million N/A N/A Gaotu Techedu $417.02 million 4.83 -$1.03 million ($0.01) -771.23

Analyst Ratings

Meta Data has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gaotu Techedu.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Meta Data and Gaotu Techedu, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meta Data 0 0 0 0 N/A Gaotu Techedu 0 2 2 0 2.50

Gaotu Techedu has a consensus target price of $6.58, suggesting a potential downside of 14.83%. Given Gaotu Techedu’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gaotu Techedu is more favorable than Meta Data.

Profitability

This table compares Meta Data and Gaotu Techedu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meta Data N/A N/A N/A Gaotu Techedu -0.10% -0.10% -0.06%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.8% of Gaotu Techedu shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of Meta Data shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.9% of Gaotu Techedu shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gaotu Techedu beats Meta Data on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meta Data

Meta Data Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates K-12 after-school education platform that focuses on young children mathematics training services and FasTrack English services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's products include Artificial Intelligent Education (AIE), a smart training system incorporating virtual reality, artificial intelligence, blockchain, and other technologies to facilitate the teaching and training process; Artificial Intelligent Universe (AIU), provides software and hardware infrastructure (IAAS) to Metaverse business operators or individual users targeted to improve the accessibility of rendering modes through cloud computing and edge computing algorithms and computing power to improve the virtual world; and smart ID card services. It also provides technical services, including simulation teaching modules, 3D teaching modules, virtual reality modules, etc. for smart education business operation service providers, as well as digital services; project completion inspection services; and customer acceptance services. The company was formerly known as OneSmart International Education Group Limited and changed its name to Meta Data Limited in April 2022. Meta Data Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Sha Tin, Hong Kong.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Inc., a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams. It also offers admission courses for admission tests and interviews, including national graduate entrance examination, civil service examinations, and others; and consulting services. In addition, the company provides online IT education courses, such as computer programming, as well as online courses on professional computer coding; career development courses, including memory enhancement courses, leadership and management training courses, and others; and courses to prepare and pass certain language exams for study abroad, such as IELTS and TOEFL. Further, it provides non-academic tutoring and personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and designs and develops course outlines, interactive courseware, practice exercises, and lesson notes, as well as reference books, such as Chinese dictionary, dictionary of idioms, and past exam questions of college entrance examination. Additionally, the company offers smart devices; multi-function translation pen, an electronic translation pen with Chinese/English translation capabilities; and learning apps. The company was formerly known as GSX Techedu Inc. and changed its name to Gaotu Techedu Inc. in June 2021. Gaotu Techedu Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

