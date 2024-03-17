Contrasting Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) & Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNEC)

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) and Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNEC – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Murphy Oil and Sanchez Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy Oil 0 4 5 0 2.56 Sanchez Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Murphy Oil currently has a consensus price target of $46.90, indicating a potential upside of 8.11%.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Murphy Oil has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanchez Energy has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

79.3% of Murphy Oil shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Sanchez Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Murphy Oil shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Sanchez Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Murphy Oil and Sanchez Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy Oil 19.12% 13.02% 7.06% Sanchez Energy 2.22% -18.15% 3.09%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Murphy Oil and Sanchez Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy Oil $3.45 billion 1.92 $661.56 million $4.22 10.28 Sanchez Energy $1.06 billion 0.00 $85.21 million N/A N/A

Murphy Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Sanchez Energy.

Summary

Murphy Oil beats Sanchez Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Sanchez Energy

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2018, the company had assembled approximately 271,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford Shale; and owned approximately 34,000 net acres in the TMS. Sanchez Energy Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

