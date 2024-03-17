Contrasting Structure Therapeutics (GPCR) and The Competition

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) is one of 937 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Structure Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Structure Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Structure Therapeutics N/A -32.69% -30.50% Structure Therapeutics Competitors -2,662.95% -240.16% -31.30%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.1% of Structure Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Structure Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Structure Therapeutics Competitors 5650 16663 40000 769 2.57

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Structure Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Structure Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $89.17, indicating a potential upside of 152.96%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 72.16%. Given Structure Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Structure Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Structure Therapeutics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Structure Therapeutics N/A -$89.62 million -42.47 Structure Therapeutics Competitors $8.88 billion $146.92 million -4.80

Structure Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Structure Therapeutics. Structure Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Structure Therapeutics beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity. It is also developing oral small molecule therapeutics targeting other GPCRs for the treatment of pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases, including ANPA-0073, a biased agonist for apelin receptor, a GPCR that has been implicated in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and LTSE-2578, an investigational oral small molecule lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor antagonist for the treatment of IPF. The company was formerly known as ShouTi Inc. Structure Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

