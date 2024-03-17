CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Stock Price Up 94.8%

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK – Get Free Report) rose 94.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 3,354 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

CooTek (Cayman) Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13.

Get CooTek (Cayman) alerts:

Institutional Trading of CooTek (Cayman)

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CooTek (Cayman) stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK – Free Report) by 968.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,910,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731,319 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 37.91% of CooTek (Cayman) worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages. The company also offers Fengdu Novel, a mobile application that provides users with free online novels; Fengdu Audiobooks; and short video series based on Fengdu Literature Platform content and IP resources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CooTek (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CooTek (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.