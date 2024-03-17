COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.17.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDP. Truist Financial dropped their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded COPT Defense Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut COPT Defense Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded COPT Defense Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Shares of CDP opened at $24.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. COPT Defense Properties has a one year low of $21.59 and a one year high of $26.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. This is a positive change from COPT Defense Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -170.15%.

In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 7,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $187,456.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,669.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

