Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.80

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.80 and last traded at $25.57, with a volume of 720308 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CRBG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Corebridge Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 54.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corebridge Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the first quarter valued at $30,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corebridge Financial

(Get Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.