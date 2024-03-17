Cormark Increases VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Price Target to C$9.25

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Cormark from C$8.25 to C$9.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.83% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on FORA. Raymond James increased their price target on VerticalScope from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised VerticalScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price target on VerticalScope from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday.
View Our Latest Research Report on VerticalScope
VerticalScope Stock Performance
About VerticalScope
VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, programmatic advertising, and custom content solutions; and e-commerce solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than VerticalScope
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for VerticalScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerticalScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.