Cormark Increases VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Price Target to C$9.25

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Cormark from C$8.25 to C$9.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FORA. Raymond James increased their price target on VerticalScope from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised VerticalScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price target on VerticalScope from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday.

VerticalScope Stock Performance

About VerticalScope

TSE FORA opened at C$7.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$130.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of -0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.01. VerticalScope has a twelve month low of C$2.64 and a twelve month high of C$8.33.

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, programmatic advertising, and custom content solutions; and e-commerce solutions.

