Cormark Lowers Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Price Target to C$10.00

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Cormark from C$15.75 to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on LCFS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lowered shares of Tidewater Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Acumen Capital decreased their price target on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Tidewater Renewables Stock Performance

Tidewater Renewables Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.35, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$208.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.33. Tidewater Renewables has a one year low of C$5.75 and a one year high of C$9.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.63.

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, and others industries.

