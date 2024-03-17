Corning (NYSE:GLW) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC cut Corning from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.88.

Get Corning alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Corning

Corning Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $32.51 on Friday. Corning has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $36.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.16%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 8.8% in the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 2.5% during the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corning

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.