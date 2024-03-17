Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Position Raised by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,346,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,323 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Corteva by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,895,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,207 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,916,000 after purchasing an additional 261,656 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Corteva by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,505,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,796,000 after purchasing an additional 327,321 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Corteva by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,292,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $55.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.01, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $63.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Corteva

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.