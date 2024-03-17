CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

CorVel Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CRVL opened at $247.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.11. CorVel has a 12-month low of $179.38 and a 12-month high of $265.14. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.27 and a beta of 1.07.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $202.30 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 9.69%.

In other news, Director Jean Macino sold 3,130 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total transaction of $793,204.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 310,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,980,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jean Macino sold 3,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total transaction of $793,204.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,160 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,043 shares of company stock worth $3,960,007 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of CorVel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of CorVel by 220.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after buying an additional 9,573 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CorVel by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of CorVel by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 4,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of CorVel by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

