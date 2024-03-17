CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) CEO Sells $1,039,950.00 in Stock

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,039,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,611,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
CRA International Trading Up 0.4 %
CRAI stock opened at $141.77 on Friday. CRA International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.29 and a 1-year high of $143.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.72 million, a PE ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21.
CRA International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. CRA International’s payout ratio is presently 31.11%.
Institutional Trading of CRA International
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRAI
CRA International Company Profile
CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CRA International
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.