CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) CEO Sells $1,039,950.00 in Stock

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,039,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,611,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CRA International Trading Up 0.4 %

CRAI stock opened at $141.77 on Friday. CRA International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.29 and a 1-year high of $143.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.72 million, a PE ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21.

CRA International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. CRA International’s payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

Institutional Trading of CRA International

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRAI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in CRA International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 29.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CRA International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in CRA International by 588.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CRA International in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Featured Stories

