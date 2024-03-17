Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (SLVO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 19th

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.4791 per share on Monday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a boost from Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.44.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SLVO opened at $76.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.14. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1-year low of $65.10 and a 1-year high of $83.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 85.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 10.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter.

About Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

