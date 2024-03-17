Critical Contrast: Vow ASA (OTCMKTS:SSHPF) vs. Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS)

Vow ASA (OTCMKTS:SSHPF – Get Free Report) and Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vow ASA and Federal Signal, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Vow ASA alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vow ASA 0 0 1 0 3.00 Federal Signal 0 1 0 1 3.00

Federal Signal has a consensus target price of $70.50, suggesting a potential downside of 9.94%. Given Federal Signal’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Federal Signal is more favorable than Vow ASA.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

91.9% of Federal Signal shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Federal Signal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vow ASA and Federal Signal’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vow ASA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Federal Signal $1.72 billion 2.77 $157.40 million $2.57 30.46

Federal Signal has higher revenue and earnings than Vow ASA.

Profitability

This table compares Vow ASA and Federal Signal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vow ASA N/A N/A N/A Federal Signal 9.14% 16.88% 9.74%

Summary

Federal Signal beats Vow ASA on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vow ASA

(Get Free Report)

Vow ASA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, delivers, and maintains systems for processing and purifying wastewater, food waste, solid waste, and bio sludge in Norway, France, Poland, the United States, and Italy. It operates in three segments: Projects Cruise, Aftersales, and Landbased. The Projects Cruise segment delivers ship systems to shipyards for newbuild constructions, which include advanced wastewater purification, waste management, and food waste processing; and advanced systems to shipowners for ships. The Aftersales segment provides spare parts and consumables; chemicals; and tailor-made service and maintenance programs. The Landbased segment offers Biogreen, a patented pyrolysis process for converting biomass, plastics, and waste into energy; Safesteril, a patented sterilisation process for food and pharmaceutical ingredients; and industrial robotics solutions, including robotic systems for waste recycling processes. This segment also develops, designs, and fabricates industrial furnaces and equipment for heat treatment processes. The company serves cruise, aquaculture, and landbased industries, as well as utilities. It has a strategic partnership agreement with Repsol, S.A. to explore applications and solutions to produce clean and renewable energy for CO2 emission reduction; European Tyre Enterprise Ltd. to develop a modularised and industrial solutions, and value chain to turn end-of-life tires into raw material and renewable energy; GRTgaz to produce a demo plant built to confirm that CO2 neutral pyrolysis gas can replace fossil gas in the European gas grid; SAS IMPROVE to develop technological solutions for the farm to fork valorisation of future proteins; and Imtech Steri's Biosteam to offer a range of ingredient sterilisation solutions and services. The company was formerly known as Scanship Holding ASA and changed its name to VOW ASA in January 2020. Vow ASA was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

About Federal Signal

(Get Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment. The Safety and Security Systems Group segment offers comprehensive systems and products that law enforcement, fire rescue, emergency medical services, campuses, military facilities, and industrial sites use to protect people and property. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Vow ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vow ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.