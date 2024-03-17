Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,037,500 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the February 14th total of 827,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 67.4 days.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
CROMF stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $11.52.
About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust
