Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,037,500 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the February 14th total of 827,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 67.4 days.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

CROMF stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $11.52.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie invests in real estate that enriches local communities and enables long-term sustainable growth. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-used residential properties in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

