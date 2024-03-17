CT Real Estate Investment (CRT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on April 15th

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$139.97 million during the quarter.

