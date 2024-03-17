Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($6.35) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CYCC stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.46.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CYCC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Brookline Capital Management lowered Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 155,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 104,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 16.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

